Qtum Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $357.13 million and $56.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.41 or 0.00011241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.50 or 0.06900140 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00063094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,618,032 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

