Quantum (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $181,166.21

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $1,122.76 and $181,166.21 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 100.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00023340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,490.88 or 1.00115474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,517.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

