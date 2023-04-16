QUASA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $327.86 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $327.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.38 or 0.99997229 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00184139 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $195.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

