QUASA Trading Down 2.6% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $327.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,297.62 or 1.00007407 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00184139 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $195.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

