Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Insider Sells A$28,800.00 in Stock

Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT – Get Rating) insider Valentino (Tino) Vescovi sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$28,800.00 ($19,072.85).

Rectifier Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

Get Rectifier Technologies alerts:

Rectifier Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rectifier Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures power rectifiers in Australia, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. The company operates in four segments: Electronic Components; Electricity generation/ Distribution and Defence; Transport and Telecommunication; and Electric vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Rectifier Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rectifier Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.