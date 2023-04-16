ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,816.93

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 20% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $8,816.93 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00329773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011416 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

