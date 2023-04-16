Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Reduced by Security National Bank

Security National Bank cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

REGN opened at $829.33 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $779.38 and a 200-day moving average of $749.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.87.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

