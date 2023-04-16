Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 304.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGS shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
