Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $104.52 million and $1.24 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023385 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,339.94 or 1.00012706 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10424977 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,154,673.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

