Reviewing Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 5 12 0 2.71

This is a summary of current recommendations for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $150.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.48% 10.49% 0.92% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.34% 14.68% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $209.49 billion 0.91 $53.57 billion $2.89 3.71 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $154.79 billion 2.63 $37.68 billion $12.08 11.48

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than JPMorgan Chase & Co.. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset and Wealth Management (AWM). The CIB segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, governments, and municipal entities. The CCB segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The CB segment provides comprehensive financial solutions, including lending, wholesale payments, investment banking and asset management products for middle market banki

