Reviewing MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) & Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA)

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) and Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediaCo and Saga Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaCo 0 0 0 0 N/A Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaCo N/A N/A N/A Saga Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of MediaCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MediaCo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Saga Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MediaCo has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaCo and Saga Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaCo $38.60 million 0.75 -$47.34 million ($1.81) -0.61 Saga Communications $114.89 million 1.27 $9.31 million $1.52 15.63

Saga Communications has higher revenue and earnings than MediaCo. MediaCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saga Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saga Communications beats MediaCo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company also offers digital advertising and event sponsorship services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated approximately 3,500 outdoor advertising displays. MediaCo Holding Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. MediaCo Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Emmis Communications Corporation.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

