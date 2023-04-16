Ribbon Finance (RBN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $66.93 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $66.93 million and approximately $702,524.66 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

