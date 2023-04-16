Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,486.01 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $13,486.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,333.54 or 1.00035234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

