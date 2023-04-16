RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. 14,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0974 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.