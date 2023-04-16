Robert Benjamin Stein Sells 5,996 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $19,846.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,730.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20.

Shares of MDXG opened at $3.31 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,544.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

