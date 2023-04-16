Robert W. Baird Cuts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $106.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.18.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.