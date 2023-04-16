Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Roche by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Roche by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Roche by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHHBY. Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Roche Trading Down 0.7 %

Roche Increases Dividend

Roche stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Read More

