Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $60.00 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $39.28 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $60.00 or 0.00197628 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,329,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,329,235 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

