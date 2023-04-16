Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $413.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.66. The company has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

