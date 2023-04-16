Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

CFFN opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $902.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.