Royal Bank of Canada Cuts LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target to $16.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Price Performance

LXU opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $729.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 925.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LSB Industries by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.