Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $100.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.14.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.