Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $100.00

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2023

Mosaic (NYSE:MOSGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.14.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.