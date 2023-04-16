Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $10,276.41

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $50.04 million and approximately $10,276.41 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.66 or 0.06998551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,305,416,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,831,013 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

