SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up approximately 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
SBAC opened at $258.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day moving average of $276.24. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 80.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.87.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.