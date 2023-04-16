Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 41,448 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.