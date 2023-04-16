Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

