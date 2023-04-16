Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $1.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $186.36 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

