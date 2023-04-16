Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 163.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.