Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 6,745 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.32% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $725.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

