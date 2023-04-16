Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $305,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.