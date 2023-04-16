Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes $440,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

IJJ opened at $101.24 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

