Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,591 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $152.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.29. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.