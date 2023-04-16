Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $90,532.57 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,175 coins. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00550414 USD and is up 120.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

