Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.04. 2,193,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,551. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

