Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Decreased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.09 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

