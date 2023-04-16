Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,333,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,322. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.