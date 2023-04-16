Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,749 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.53% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $164,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $53.56.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

