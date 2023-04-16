Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Scor Trading Down 0.8 %

SCRYY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 4,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

