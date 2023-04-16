Scotiabank Boosts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$1.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Raymond James cut Marathon Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

MGDPF stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.