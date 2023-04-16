Scotiabank Raises Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$29.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.