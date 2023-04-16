Security National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $378.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day moving average of $360.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $413.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

