Security National Bank Sells 2,470 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE opened at $125.95 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

