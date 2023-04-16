Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,658.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,844,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,139 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $63,604,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 56.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 393,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,324,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,865,000 after purchasing an additional 285,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

