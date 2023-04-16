Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Serica Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Serica Energy has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.80.
Serica Energy Company Profile
