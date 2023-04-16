Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Serica Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Serica Energy has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.80.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

