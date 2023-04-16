SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Thursday. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $112.80 and a twelve month high of $112.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

