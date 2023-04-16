Shopify (TSE:SHO) Lifted to “Market Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHO. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.22 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.