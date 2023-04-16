Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FAN. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.90) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 460 ($5.70) to GBX 500 ($6.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Volution Group Stock Performance

FAN stock opened at GBX 415 ($5.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 393.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 364.40. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £820.50 million, a PE ratio of 2,305.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

Volution Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

