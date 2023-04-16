Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 166.0%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock remained flat at $9.48 during trading on Friday. 53,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,438. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

