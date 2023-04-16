Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Decreases By 73.8%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 4.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 292.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 125.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENER traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. 10,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,167. Accretion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

