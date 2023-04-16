Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Rises By 242.5%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 242.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 682,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.4 %

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 319,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,624. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.84 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also

